Must read! Tara Sutaria talks about her challenging phases in the industry and how she overcame it

MUMBAI : Commencing her cinematic journey with the movie 'Student of the Year 2,' Tara Sutaria has traversed a significant path, carving a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. Her recent venture, the survival thriller 'Apurva,' garnered praise for her compelling performance.

In a recent candid conversation with India Forums, the actress delved into her acting journey, reflecting on challenging phases in her life and elucidating her criteria for selecting roles and scripts.

When prompted about a transformative period when she overcame inhibitions and embraced life, she said, "It's often that you feel disrespected, you feel unfairly treated. You know as women I feel, things are sometimes more unfairly done towards you, said towards you, so definitely it has happened in my experience that when I stood up for my self I felt a lot like Apurva and I continuously had to do that."

She further added, "And no complaints. I am very happy to stand up for myself. So that's when I felt that I have taken control and charge of the situation .It gives you lot of courage and strength as a young person when you start doing that from an early age and in this industry you have to do it and in life or in any industry, so I felt that."

Sharing about the kind of role or script she would be choosing further she expressed, "I fell in love with musical theatre when I was 2 and half years old. I love music, I have been a singer all of my life. I am just hopeful to be able to sing for myself, do more stories that have love. I love love as a theme or in life, in general and I hope to be doing that."

She added, "I still have not done an out an out love story and I would absolutely love to integrate great music, dance, wonderfully dramatic scenes, elements of deep love and I think everybody loves to watch a really good love story. In fact id' love to act on the book 'love story' and do something on that lines."

Tara Sutaria starrer 'Apurva' which also features Abhishek Banerjee, Rajpal Yadav and Dhairya Karwa in pivotal roles is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

