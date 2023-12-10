Must Read! The Kashmir Files: Producer Abhishek Agarwal's Hyderabad office raided by the Income Tax Department Amid Telugu film release

Abhishek Agarwal, a well-known Tollywood producer and financier, was preparing his office in Hyderabad for media marketing for his upcoming Telugu film, 'Tiger Nageswara Rao,' which stars southern actor Ravi Teja.
MUMBAI: Abhishek Agarwal, the producer of The Kashmir Files and The Vaccine War, was the target of an Income Tax Department raid on Wednesday morning. Abhishek Agarwal, a well-known Tollywood producer and financier, was preparing his office in Hyderabad for media marketing for his upcoming Telugu film, 'Tiger Nageswara Rao,' which stars southern actor Ravi Teja.

(Also read: Exclusive! Pallavi Joshi on The Kashmir Files being called a propaganda film, “I don’t know why people keep calling it anti-Muslim, its not”

“Agarwal was gearing up to meet media personnel to promote his forthcoming film when the sudden raids shocked the actors arriving for media interviews,” claimed a production team at the scene. Film and entertainment industry sources claim that Agarwal's massive marketing and promotion campaign for the Telugu movie ‘Tiger Nageshwar Rao’s Bollywood release caught the IT department's attention.

The financier-turned-producer, who is allegedly linked to the BJP administration in power, has financed movies including The Kashmir Files and Vaccine Wars, but it has recently lost favor.

The biographical action thriller film Tiger Nageswara Rao, which will be released in Telugu and was written, directed, and produced by Vamsee. Along with Anupam Kher, Gayatri Bhardwaj, Jisshu Sengupta, Nupur Sanon, Renu Desai, and Murali Sharma, Ravi Teja plays the title role in the movie.

The movie is slated to have a global theatrical release on October 20, 2023. Along with Telugu, dubbed versions of the film will also be released in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Tiger Nageswara Rao is a robber who rules the Stuartpuram underworld in the 1970s and conducts a number of daring heists, where his cunning ways of escaping the police became the stuff of local legend. The rest of the narrative is focused on Tiger's exciting adventures and the fascinating cat-and-mouse game he plays with the police.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Free Press Journal

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Free Press Journal

Comments

