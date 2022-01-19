Must read! "The person who always had my back is my driver, Manoj" -Varun Dhawan shares a throwback video remembering his Late driver

MUMBAI: It was yesterday when Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan lost his driver, Manoj. It is said that the actor lost his driver during the shoot of a brand due to a heart attack. He was immediately rushed to Lilavati hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Indeed the actor was very close to Manoj and he was like a family member to him. Taking to his Instagram handle the actor shared the throwback video remembering his late driver Manoj.

Sharing this video the actor Captioned, ‘Manoj has been in my life for the last 26 years. He was my everything. I have no words to express my grief but all I want is people remember him for his amazing wit,humour and passion he had for life . I will always be grateful I had u in my life Manoj dada’

In this video as we can see, the actor is expressing his gratitude and love to his driver Manoj by saying that his driver always had his back and always supported him, Manoj has been working with him for years and years.

It is a huge loss for the actor Varun Dhawan and this video proves the love of the actor for Manoj.

