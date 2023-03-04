Must Read! Top 5 highest-grossing films of Ajay Devgn

MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn is one of the biggest stars we have in the country. The actor has been entertaining his fans for more than three decades and with box office successes and amazing performances, he has proved his mettle as a star and as an actor.

Today, let’s look at the list of the top 5 highest-grossing films of Ajay Devgn…

Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior

Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior is clearly one of the best period films we have seen in the past few years. The movie collected Rs. 279.55 crore at the box office, and now, it is the highest-grossing film of Ajay.

Drishyam 2

While remakes have been becoming box office disasters, Drishyam 2 was an exception. The movie went on to collect Rs. 240.54 crore at the box office.

Golmaal Again

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty are one of the most successful director-actor duos in Bollywood. Their film Golmaal Again collected Rs. 205.69 crore, and it is Ajay’s third highest-grossing movie.

Total Dhamaal

Ajay Devgn’s fourth highest-grossing film is Total Dhamaal which was a multi-starrer. The movie collected Rs. 154.23 crore at the box office.

Singham Returns

One more Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty film is on the list. With a collection of Rs. 140.62 crore, Singham Returns is the actor’s fifth highest-grossing film till now.

Let’s wait and watch which upcoming movie of the actor will make it to the top 5 list.

