Must read! Trailer of Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 gets U/A certificate, details revealed

While the first look posters and official teaser of OMG 2 are already out, Akshay Kumar fans and netizens are eagerly waiting for the makers to unveil the official trailer of OMG 2.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/31/2023 - 19:00
movie_image: 
OMG 2 POSTER

MUMBAI : Akshay Kumar’s upcoming venture, OMG 2, has been floating in the pool of controversy since the day makers released the official teaser of OMG 2. The Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi-starrer has been creating a lot of stir due to its subject, which reportedly revolves around sex education.

Also read - Intriguing! OMG 2 teaser: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam starrer looks interesting

While the first look posters and official teaser of OMG 2 are already out, Akshay Kumar fans and netizens are eagerly waiting for the makers to unveil the official trailer of OMG 2. 

According to a report by Times Of India, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has awarded the trailer of OMG 2 with a ‘U/A’ certificate. However, CBFC, who has ordered 20 cuts in the movie, has insisted to ‘change’ Akshay Kumar’s character in the film. 

For the unversed, Akshay Kumar is essaying the role of Lord Shiva in OMG 2. The trailer will be released one week before the scheduled release date of the film. The teaser of OMG 2 is being shown in the cinema halls with a note, 'Awaiting Certification’. As of now, the movie is slated to release on August 11. 

The sequel to Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal-starrer 2012 superhit satirical comedy, OMG - Oh My God!, OMG 2, will apparently focus on the topic of masturbation. The TOI report further stated that mixing the religious angle of Lord Shiva with sex education could possibly hurt religious sentiments of the viewers. Notably, the movie also has a masturbation scene.

Amidst the demand for changing Akshay’s Lord Shiva character, the news of postponing OMG 2’s release date are also making rounds all over. Given the amount of cuts and the ‘U/A’ certificate for the trailer, as per makers, it will affect the essence of the film as they believe the topic of sex should be seen by audiences of all ages. 

Talking about the same, a source close to TOI said that the makers are of the opinion of shifting the release date from August 11 as they want to fight against the changes suggested by the committee and also line up proper promotion of the film. 

Also read - Intriguing! OMG 2 teaser: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam starrer looks interesting

Directed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 is headlined by Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi and also stars Arun Govil, Govind Namdeo, and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 
 

Akshay Kumar OMG 2 Pankaj Tripathi Yami Gautam Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/31/2023 - 19:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Vanshaj: Oh No! DJ puts the entire blame on Yuvika
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Pushpa Impossible: Sad! Pushpa feels helpless, Viren’s behaviour shocks her
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit....
EXCLUSIVE! Sare Aam Mohabbat actress Omikka Bhatt to star in the short film titled Arthi
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment. We all know that a...
What! Does Elvish Yadav have gangster Goldy Brar's support? Salman Khan receives immense hate on Twitter, take a look
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss OTT 2 is making news all over since last night. YouTuber Elvish Yadav burst out in tears after...
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Deadline! Rana has 24 hours to prove himself innocent
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Woah! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt rubbish the separation rumours with their respective spouses with style, take a look
MUMBAI: Of late, there has been immense focus on the marriages of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh and...
Recent Stories
RANVEER SINGH
Woah! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt rubbish the separation rumours with their respective spouses with style, take a look
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kiara Advani
Wow! Throwback to the time when Kiara Advani expressed her desire to have kids
DEEPIKA PADUKONE
What! 6 times Deepika Padukone rejected films starring Salman Khan
SUNNY DEOL
Wow! Take a look at how the superstars of Hindi film industry handled Box Office clashes over the years
SUNNY DEOL
Woah! Sunny Deol breaks silence on the box office clash between Gadar 2 and Oh My God 2
Akshay Kumar
OMG! When Maniesh Paul revealed that Akshay Kumar insulted him: “My mom was there, I was so embarrassed”
Welcome
Must read! "No Welcome without Majnu and Uday", netizens react on Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor not being a part of the third installment of Welcome