Must Read! From TV to supporting roles in films to becoming the National Crush, a look at Rohit Saraf’s journey

MUMBAI : One actor who has grabbed everyone’s attention for his chocolate boy looks is Rohti Saraf. He is known as the National Crush because mostly all girls find him hot and cute. Today, let’s look at his journey in the industry.

TV career

Rohit started his acting career with TV and starred in a show called Best Friends Forever. Later, he was seen in the show Ek Boond Ishq before moving his ways towards films.

Film journey

In Bollywood, Rohit started his career by playing supporting roles in movies like Dear Zindagi, Dear Maya, and Hichki. Not many would know that he played Alia’s younger brother in Dear Zindagi. He played one of the protagonists in The Sky Is Pink, and was later seen in movies like Ludo and Vikram Vedha.

OTT debut

But, things changed for Rohit, when he made his OTT debut with Mismatched. He became a star and his performance was loved by one and all. People started calling him the National Crush. His jodi with Prajakta Koli became very popular, and now, everyone is eagerly waiting for season 3 of Mismatched.

Apart from Mismatched season 3, Rohit also has Ishq Vishq Rebound lined up.

