Must read! Vikrant Massey reveals Vidhu Vinod Chopra thanked him for accepting the film ‘12th Fail’; Says ‘kyunki agar tu nahi hota na toh main shayad yeh film nahi banata’

MUMBAI : Disney+ Hotstar is currently streaming Vidhu Vinod Chopra's '12th Fail,' which stars Vikrat Massey and Medha Shankar. The movie is still playing in a few theaters and is quite popular. Both reviewers and viewers praised the film, which was based on Anurag Pathak's book.

In a special conversation, Vikrant Massey shared a truly moving story. He disclosed that before to the film's production, he received a hug and a "thank you" from director Vidhu Vinod Chopra for accepting the project.

(Also read:Exclusive! "I immediately cried when I read the script" - Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey gave an outstanding performance as Manoj Kumar Sharma in '12th Fail.' When we asked Massey if he had any happy memories from the movie shoot, he replied that he had plenty. But one from before the filming stood out in his mind, as he noted.

In a recent interview, he revealed, “There was one moment even before I had started shooting. We were at Sir’s (Vidhu Vinod Chopra, director) farmhouse in Wazirbad, and we were sitting on the deck. It’s beautiful, with a study table and overlooking the lake. Sir is an extremely energetic person, and we were doing some work when he just got up and gave me a hug! Maine kuch bola tha tabhi shayad (I had said something at that time) and he gave me a hug. He said ‘Thank you so much kyunki agar tu nahi hota na toh main shayad yeh film nahi banata’(had you not been there, I probably wouldn’t have made the film). Who says this? I mean, mere liye kitni badi baat hai (it was such a huge deal for me). Woh itna pump bhar deta hai na aapke andar (the way it motivates you), that energy it gives you simply makes you feel that now, nothing can stop you.”

Vikrant revealed what was to be a spectacular scene in the movie. “The interview sequence is very special, because the characters are so much like all of us, we draw parallels between your own life and the character. Those two days of shoot I’ll never forget.” On October 27, '12th Fail' was released in theaters. On December 29, the movie made its Disney+ Hotstar debut.

Credits – India Today