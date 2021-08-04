Must read! Virat Kohli reveals that this quality of his impressed Anushka Sharma at their first meeting

MUMBAI: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got hitched in 2017. They were blessed with a baby girl this year, whom they named Vamika.

Anushka has often spoken about her love story with Virat. But, recently, the captain of the Indian cricket team opened up about his first meeting with the actress.

Virat Kohli had a chat with cricketer Dinesh Karthik ahead of India’s Test series in England. As Karthik recalled the Indian skipper’s first meeting with Anushka, Virat added, “I joke around with everyone. I was joking around with her as well. She said, ‘it was the first time I saw someone around me joking about the things I have experienced as a child.’ So, that really connected.”

The two are among the power couples of the country and definitely a fan favourite. They are addressed as ‘Virushka’ and are showered with love. Their Italian wedding had the fans going gaga over them, and everyone is waiting to catch a glimpse of their daughter Vamika.

Virat wishes his father would have been alive to meet his daughter and experience the happiness of being with a grandchild. His father had passed away in 2006 due to a cardiac arrest.

He shared, “He hasn’t seen me play. Now with our daughter, I have seen the happiness on my mother’s face. You sit down and think what if he was still here.”

Virat and Anushka are very private about sharing their lives on social media. They have also requested the media to not click their daughter’s pictures.

