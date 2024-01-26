Must read! Vivek Oberoi believes in a humble upbringing for his children; Says ‘Your sense of identity should come from who you are’

MUMBAI: Among the most well-known actors of his generation is Vivek Oberoi. The actor just celebrated 20 years in Bollywood, was last seen in Indian Police Force, a web series directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Shilpa Shetty and Sidharth Malhotra. In terms of personal life, Vivek is wed to Priyanka Alva Oberoi and the two of them have two children, Vivaan Veer and Ameya Nirvana.

Also read: Vivek Oberoi reveals his 'most blissful place'

Vivek Oberoi talked candidly about his parenting approach in an interview. The Saathiya actor talked about how he doesn't want his kids to feel entitled, thus he wants to raise them without any privileges.

Revealing the rationale behind the same, Vivek revealed that he has witnessed many famous kids growing up entitled in the film industry and added, “We don’t want to bring them (their kids) up with privilege. We don’t want to make the mistake of making our kids entitled. I have seen a lot of my friends while growing up in the industry, growing up entitled. That whole attitude, which I’m so sorry to say, but it’s so prevalent in my friends in Delhi."

In a similar vein, Vivek Oberoi revealed that his children have a strong sense of self and are unaware of their celebrity. The actor went on to say that he wants his children to understand the importance of their unique identities, morals, friendships, and relationships, as well as their contributions to society.

He said, "Your sense of identity should come from who you are, your values, your friends, your relationships, and what you contribute to society. It shouldn’t come to the fact that ‘you don’t know who my dad is.’ That shouldn’t be. That’s not the way I want to bring up our children.”

Vivek went on to say that his child just learned that his father is well-known. As it took place, fans in Ahmedabad began screaming the actor's name when the father and son went to watch a game. According to Vivek, his son was shocked and told his mother later that people were chasing their car.

The actor said, “He (His son) was with me to watch the cricket finals, and we were driving through the streets of Ahmedabad, and we started getting the fans on the roads, on the streets, people knocking on the windows, and so much love. And he was kind of taken aback. Actually, he didn’t tell me anything. He went back and told his mom, ‘Dad is famous, really famous. He’s kind of very popular, with people chasing him and chanting his name.'”

Previously, Vivek Oberoi discussed his marriage to Priyanka Alva Oberoi and talked about their first encounter in an interview. He revealed that he told her he was an actor when she requested him to tell her something about himself. She was fast to reply, though, saying that she wanted to know everything about him because there was so much more to him.

Speaking on the same topic, he stated, "When I first met Priyanka, I remember something that made me fall in love with this thought when she asked me ‘tell me about yourself’. I said ‘everything is out there online but let me start by saying I’m an actor’, she said one thing to me ‘that’s what you just do, not who you are, I want to know who you are’ and that’s when I realised there is so much more to me.”

Also read: Vivek Oberoi spills the beans on trolls and not taking up movies produced by his father

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Bollywoodshaadis