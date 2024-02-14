Must Read! We can expect a love triangle in the sequel of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya?

MUMBAI: No doubt movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is getting decent to positive response from the fans all over the globe, on one side the fans are loving the fresh new parinig of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon whereas on the other hand they are loving the new age concept of love story between a human and a robot, indeed both the actors are also getting a big thumbs up from the fans all over for their roles.

As we have seen the movie, what we have seen in the end that Sifra played by actress Kriti Sanon develops feelings for Aryan played by Shahid Kapoor, we have seen that when Shadid was talking to Jahnvi Kapor and was asking hr for coffee date, Sifre was getting jealous looking at them from the stage, well this feeling she got after she was completely formatted and she was Sifra 2.0. also we have been shown that the sequel will be made as it written to be continued.

Well if this is true surely we can see the love triangle in the sequel if ever made and we can get to see this triangle between Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Janhvi Kapoor if she is there in the movie, we can also expect that if Sifra now has feeling she can turn into negative character in the sequel. Indeed these are just speculation but we look forward to see if the sequel is made and if actress Janhvi Kapoor will be there in the sequel.

What is your view on the movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and how excited are you for the sequel if ever made, do share in the comment section below.

