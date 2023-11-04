Must Read! "We want Tere Naam 2", fans demand as they see Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla together after long time

MUMBAI :There was a grand trailer launch of the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The pictures and the videos of the event is grabbing a lot of attention as the movie is one of the much awaited one of the year 2023.

Another reason fans are expressing their happiness is that they got to see the famous Tere Naam jodi of Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla together once again during the trailer launch.

Fans express their excitement as this reunion happened after a gap of almost 20 years. Check out the comments below.

As we can see, people are expressing their happiness while watching this beautiful jodi of Tere Naam. Many also suggest that a sequel off Tere Naam should be made.

What are your views on these comments coming from this side of netizens with regards to Tere Naam 2? Do let us know iin the comment section below.

