Must Read! "We want Tere Naam 2", fans demand as they see Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla together after long time

Recently, Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla were seen during the trailer launch of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The netizens went nostalgic, demanding a sequel of Tere Naam.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 04/11/2023 - 18:15
movie_image: 
Katha Ankahee: Interesting! Viaan wants to be a good father, invites Katha to the Paath

MUMBAI :There was a grand trailer launch of the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The pictures and the videos of the event is grabbing a lot of attention as the movie is one of the much awaited one of the year 2023.

Another reason fans are expressing their happiness is that they got to see the famous Tere Naam jodi of Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla together once again during the trailer launch.

Fans express their excitement as this reunion happened after a gap of almost 20 years. Check out the comments below.

comments here

also read : Chahatt Khanna to be in Jacqueline Fernandez, Zayed Khan-starrer 'One Way'

As we can see, people are expressing their happiness while watching this beautiful jodi of Tere Naam. Many also suggest that a sequel off Tere Naam should be made. 

What are your views on these comments coming from this side of netizens with regards to Tere Naam 2? Do let us know iin the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

Also read : Wow! Allu Arjun had alredy shot for his cameo in Jawan

Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki jaan Salman Khan Pooja Hegde Bhumika Chawla Tere Naam Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 04/11/2023 - 18:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Aww! Sahiba develops a soft corner for Angad
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Kya Baat Hai! With Jay Soni completing 100 episodes in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; From Fahmaan Khan, Chhavi Pandey, Piyush Sahdev and more here are the actors whose role from a cameo changed into a full fledged role in the serial
MUMBAI:The television industry has many talented actors who steal the audience’s heart in no time with their talented...
Imlie: Oh No! Atharva’s insecurities drive him away from Imlie
MUMBAI:Megha Chakraborty and Seerat kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for their...
Imlie: Chaos! An angry crowd of fans come to Atharva, Imlie fails to convince
MUMBAI:Megha Chakraborty and Seerat kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for their...
Audience Perspective: Fans believe that Satya is reviving the original fun Sai in Ghum Hai Kiiskey Pyaar Mein, here’s why!
MUMBAI: Star Plus’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is a family drama. It started on the note that Sai Joshi, a fearless...
Exclusive! Dhruv Tara actor Ishaan Dhawan on his bond with the cast “I have done 3 shows but I still feel like I have a lot to learn.”
MUMBAI:    Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Recent Stories
Audience Perspective! Tiger vs Pathaan without Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone; is that a good decision?
Audience Perspective! Tiger vs Pathaan without Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone; is that a good decision?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Audience Perspective! Tiger vs Pathaan without Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone; is that a good decision?
Audience Perspective! Tiger vs Pathaan without Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone; is that a good decision?
cameo in Jawan
Wow! Allu Arjun already shot for his cameo in Jawan
established themselves
Must Read! Why have new actresses not yet established themselves in the industry?
Salman Khan
Shocking! Salman Khan death threat: 16 year old arrested at Thane for making the call to Mumbai control room
Chahatt Khanna
Chahatt Khanna to be in Jacqueline Fernandez, Zayed Khan-starrer 'One Way'
Vidyut Jammwal
Vidyut Jammwal remembers Sidharth Shukla, shares throwback gym pic