Must Read! THIS is what Bipasha Basu has to say about PREGNANCY RUMOURS

MUMBAI: Bipasha Basu is one of the most popular and talented actresses in B-town.

Her good looks and mesmerizing screen-presence have always wowed the audience.

On the personal front, she is happily married to actor Karan Singh Grover, and the two set major couple goals.

However, it is not true that every time a married lady gains weight, she is pregnant. This is a misperception that actor Bipasha Basu faces on a regular basis, but she isn't giving up. During a conversation with HT, the actress said, “My family life is extremely important to me. And I know there have been a lot of speculations about me being pregnant, on and off when I put on weight.”

Further, the actress added, “I know that I’m an ambassador of fitness. But there is a time when I can let go a little bit and live life a little bit. It is not that I’m becoming unhealthy. But the speculations are always going to be there till the time people see me with an actual baby”.

After courting for a long time, the actress married actor Karan Singh Grover in 2016. The actor recognises that people genuinely want the best for her, which is why the rumours have no negative impact on her. “They are wishing for a family for me, and it is a sweet thought. If that’s supposed to happen, it will happen. The constant scrutiny doesn’t bother me. They’re not saying something evil about me. It’s just that I’m not pregnant, so that’s sad,” said the actress.

On the work front, Bipasha Basu was last seen in the web project Dangerous last year.

