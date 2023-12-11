Must read! Who is Sonakshi Sinha’s rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal? Here’s all you need to know about him!

MUMBAI : Ananya Pandey and Aditya Roy Kapur are among the numerous rumored celebrity couples generating headlines these days, along with Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Another such pair has supposedly been together for a very long period. Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are those who are in controversy. The rumored couple celebrated Sonakshi's birthday last year by making their romance official on Instagram. Fans frequently ask, "Who is Zaheer Iqbal?"

Also read: cWhat! Kamya Punjabi takes a dig at Sonakshi Sinha? Said, “ek episode se zyada hazam nahi hua…”

Zaheer Iqbal Ratansi is the full name of the actor who was born on December 10, 1988. Actor Ranbir Kapoor was his senior at Mumbai Scottish School, where he finished his education. He comes from a family of jewelers. Iqbal Ratansi, his father, is a businessman and jeweler. Salman Khan is good friends with him. Zaheer's younger brother works as a computer engineer, his sister celebrity stylist, and his mother is a housewife.

Zaheer made his Bollywood debut in 2019 with Salman Khan's produced movie Notebook. He was cast opposite Pranutan Bahal the late renowned actress Nutan's granddaughter, in the film. Zaheer is said to have spent a considerable amount of time training and grooming himself in order to produce a perfect movie.

Salman Khan brought Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer together. According to reports, their friendship developed into love, and they are now frequently seen together. The pair appeared together in the movie picture Double XL. Satram Ramani was the director, and Huma Qureshi played a crucial part. The film was released the previous year.

About Zaheer Iqbal's previous relationships, a report claims that he dated two actresses. His name was first connected to the actress Deeksha Seth. It is reported that their romance barely lasts a few days. Following this, Zaheer briefly dated Sana Saeed, the star of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Additionally, at that period, pictures of the two of them together went viral on social media. They subsequently broke up.

Also read: Exclusive! Sonakshi Sinha on Dahaad, “I think I was born to play this character”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- News 18



