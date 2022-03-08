Must Read! This is why Aamir Khan left out 'adult scenes' from Forrest Gump in Laal Singh Chaddha

MUMBAI: The upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha which stars Aamir Khan in the central role is making a lot of headlines. It is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks' 1994 cult-classic Forrest Gump.

Retaining the soul of the original intact, he has made one major change as per the Indian sensibilities. The original classic had a few 'adult scenes,' and Aamir Khan has refused to retain those in his adaptation.

Aamir, during a recent media interaction with Prabhat Khabar, added that although his film is inspired by the Forrest Gump, they have done some alterations as per the Indian family audience. "Laal Singh Chaddha is majorly inspired by the original, Forrest Gump. However, we have made some changes to suit the sensibilities of the Indian audiences. The Hollywood film had a few adult scenes, we did not take those in our film. We want that people watch our film with their entire families."

In another interaction, Aamir shared that after showcasing his film to South's iconic filmmakers like SS Rajamouli, Sukumar, and veterans like Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya, he had removed a scene after receiving their mutual feedback on a particular scene. Maybe, these legendary artists have mentioned the same sequence.

While interacting with media in Mumbai, the star even shared his views on #boycottlaalsinghchaddha trend. As per the India Today report, the actor shared his thoughts on the boycott trend and said, “Yes, I feel sad. Also, I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their hearts, they believe that I am someone who doesn't like India. In their hearts they believe, but it is untrue. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. That's not the case. Please don't boycott my film. Please watch my film.”

Laal Singh Chaddha is set to hit the theatres on August 11.

