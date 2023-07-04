Must Read! Why has Bollywood not given a hit newcomer in the past few years?

MUMBAI: Do you remember the last time when you saw a newcomer and felt that maybe he or she is going to be the next big thing in Bollywood? Well, maybe you saw some star kid and felt that, but what about someone who is not from the industry.

The last lot of actors, who are outsiders and are currently doing very well in Bollywood, would be Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, and others. However, it’s been really long that we have seen a good newcomer in Bollywood.

While of course we have star kids like Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter, Ahan Shetty, and others who have made their debut in the past few years, but here we are talking about newcomers from who don’t have any filmy family background.

Well, groupism and nepotism in Bollywood have always made it to the headlines and it makes people wonder whether that is the reason that the Hindi film industry has not given a hit newcomer in the past few years.

Talking about upcoming movies we have star kids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, and others making their Bollywood debut and there’s no outsider whose name has been the talk of the town as the debut.

Do you think that it’s time that apart from star kids, Bollywood starts giving outsiders a chance to rise? Let us know in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.