Must read! Will Sunny Deol charge more than Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan with Gadar 2's success?

MUMBAI: Sunny Deol, who has become the first 60-plus actor to enter the 400 crore club in Bollywood with his massive success of Gadar 2, has reportedly hiked his acting fees. Yes, the Gadar 2 success has positively impacted the star’s career life, and hence he is right now planning to put more focus on his acting and is in talks for multiple projects, from Border 2, Apne 2, Maa Tujhe Salmaan 2 and more.

Talking about the reports of Sunny Deol’s fees hike, self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan took to X, previously known as Twitter, and shared this piece of news and even took a dig at the superstar for charging Rs 50 crore as his acting fees.

KRK in his tweet took a jibe at Sunny Deol and wrote, "A producer met #SunnyDeol to sign him for his next film and Sunny asked ₹50Cr! Lol!".

Now if this news is true, Sunny Deol has joined the leagues of superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, who reportedly charge Rs 40–45 crores per film apart from their profit share if producing the movies.

Sunny Deol is overwhelmed with the massive success of Gadar 2, and so far the film has earned around 419 plus crore at the box office. He is eyeing to break the worldwide record of Rajnikanth's latest blockbuster release, Jailer, which has earned 550 crore plus at the box office.

Sunny Deol has been travelling across cities and countries to promote Gadar 2 even after the release of the film, and now the latest buzz is that the film will be shown in the New Parliament.

Gadar 2 is a sequel to Sunny Deol's superhit film Gadar that was released in 2001, and now, after the massive success of Gadar 2, the actor is reportedly in talks for the making of Border 2.

It is a sequel to Border, which is till date the most watched patriotic film in Indian cinema. Meanwhile, Sunny Deol is enjoying the celebration around Gadar 2, and this was a much-needed success for the actor at this age.

