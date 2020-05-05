Must watch: Babil Khan shares unseen video of dad Irrfan

MUMBAI: Actor Irrfan Khan passed away a few days ago. He lost his battle to cancer. His death has come to a shock to many of his fans and colleagues. Each of us is mourning his loss.

Irrfan was one of a kind; the choices of his films and characters made him different from the others. His acting was always appreciated by the audience and the critics.

Babil Khan, his son, has shared an amazing post on social media where we see the actor having a good time with his family and enjoying the best moments of his life.

Have a look.

This is indeed a sweet gesture by Babil. He has made many of Irrfan's fans smile by sharing this unseen video.

We really miss the actor, and this is indeed a great loss to Bollywood.

The actor died at the age of 53 in Mumbai on April 29 and is survived by his wife Sutapa and sons Babil and Ayaan. He was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour two years ago. He was taken to the hospital after developing a colon infection, and passed away soon after.

