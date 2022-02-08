Must Watch! Jacqueline Fernandez and Michael Morrone starrer ‘Mud Mud Ke’ teaser set the internet on fire

MUMBAI: Jacqueline Fernandez and 365 Days actor Michele Morrone come up with the teaser of their latest song ‘Mud Mud Ke’. A few days ago, they dropped their first sensuous poster. Morrone will be making his Indian music debut with Jacqueline and Desi Music Factory. The upbeat track is being sung by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar and we got a glimpse of it in the song's teaser.

Sharing the teaser, Desi Music Factory captioned it, "Presenting you the teaser of #MudMudKe full video will be out on 12th Feb 11 am on @desimusicfactory official YouTube channel This is gonna be grand Stay tuned."

For Mud Mud Ke, Tony Kakkar has lent the music and Mihir Gulati has directed its video. Meanwhile, the music video is choreographed by Shakti Mohan.

Their poster has already made waves on social media and Michele Morrone is super ecstatic about his first Indian collaboration. Earlier, he had said, "I'm grateful for such a heartfelt welcome. I'm aware that the music of India has a wide reach and it defines the nation's heritage. It is truly an honour to be part of the music industry that has entertained listeners across the globe."

