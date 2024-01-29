Must Watch! Top 5 Bollywood Suspense Thrillers That Kept Audiences on the Edge of Their Seats

MUMBAI: Bollywood has consistently delivered captivating films, and among them, suspense thrillers stand out for their enthralling climaxes and engaging plots. These five Bollywood suspense thrillers not only conquered the box office but also garnered immense appreciation from audiences for their strong narratives and exceptional performances.

1. Gupt (1997):

Directed by Rajiv Rai, "Gupt" emerged as a blockbuster in 1997, starring Bobby Deol, Kajol, and Manisha Koirala. Filled with suspense, the film revolves around a man framed for his stepfather's murder, determined to prove his innocence. Bobby Deol's compelling performance, coupled with an engaging plot, contributed to the film's success.

2. Badla (2019):

Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu teamed up for the suspense-thriller "Badla," produced under Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies. The film, known for its mind-bending narrative, proved to be a box office hit. Based on reports, it was a remake of the Hollywood film "The Invisible Guest."

3. Andhadhun (2018):

"Andhadhun," starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, and Radhika Apte, is a brilliant suspense thriller directed by Sriram Raghavan. Khurrana's portrayal of a blind man entangled in a murder investigation captivated audiences. The film not only earned critical acclaim but also enjoyed success at the box office.

4. Naqaab (2007):

Released in 2007, "Naqaab" directed by Abbas Mustan featured Bobby Deol, Akshaye Khanna, and Urvashi Sharma in lead roles. The film, available on Amazon Prime, is known for its gripping storyline and appreciated songs, making it a notable addition to Bollywood's suspense-thriller genre.

5. Talaash (2012):

Directed by Reema Kagti, "Talaash" brought together Aamir Khan, Rani Mukherjee, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in a supernatural thriller. The film, released in 2012, created a buzz at the box office with its compelling plot and stellar performances. The suspenseful narrative kept audiences intrigued throughout.

These Bollywood suspense thrillers not only showcase the industry's ability to create captivating stories but also highlight the brilliance of the cast and crew involved in bringing these high-engagement films to the big screen.

