MUST WATCH: Video of Rajnikanth going ALL PRAISES for don-in-law Dhanush goes VIRAL on social media!

MUMBAI: Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth had tied the knot in 2004. They couple have two sons, Yatra (2006) and Linga (2010).

The couple had expressed their desire to go separate ways after being ‘friends, couple, and parents’ for 18 years.

Reacting to this news, Dhanush’s father, filmmaker Kasthuri Raja, stated that the couple was going through a family quarrel. Speaking to a news portal the Tamil filmmaker denied talks of a divorce. He also stated that the estranged couple is currently in Hyderabad and that he spoke to them over the phone and gave them some advice.

And while fans are still coming to terms with the separation of their favourite couple, a video of Rajinikanth praising his son-in-law has gone viral. Tagging Dhanush as a good father and son-in-law, Rajinikanth is heard saying in the video, “Dhanush is a wonderful boy. He respects his parents, considers them God. He takes care of his wife. He is a good father, a good son-in-law, a good man, a good talent.”

This video was reportedly shot at the music launch of ‘Kaala’ in 2018.

