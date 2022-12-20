“My character was initially written for a male actor” Tabu on her movie Kuttey

MUMBAI : Upcoming movie titled k Kuttey has been a talk of the town ever since it was in the making, we have seen few BTS pictures and videos during the making of the movie, which have indeed increased the excitement level, recently we have seen the first look posters of every actor present in the movie which have grabbed the attention of the fans

Today finally the trailer of the movie was out and the trailer was launched during the Press Conference which was held in Mumbai which was attended by the entire cast and director of the movie.

During the trailer event the Tabu said that her character was initially written for a male actor and she is really happy to be the part of the movie which is offering something different, something unique coming from the debutant director Aasmaan Bharadwaj, she adds that she has known Aasmaan since he was a small child and working with him on his debut movie was a great feeling and he is one such director who is much clear about what he wants with his debut movie.

On the other hand Arjun Kapoor says that with this movie Kuttey he has learnt to be more focus, the most portion of the movie was shot during the night and shooting was quite a challenging process and it was shot under the difference situations, he has taken some great memory and good learning experience with the movie Kuttey.

On being the part of multi starrer movie Radhika Madan says that as an actor she is playing her part and she is doing her job, it is the vision of the director who is very much confident and it is the vision of the director which she is portraying on screen, she adds that screen time does not matters to her because you can do big role in the movie which will be hardly remembered by the fans and audience on the other hand you can do your small part which will indeed create a strong mark in the entire movie

