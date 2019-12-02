My expectations only rise with each passing day," says Shraddha Kapoor

MUMBAI: Actress Shraddha Kapoor is leaving no stone unturned with her back to back success with 'Saaho' and 'Chhichhore'. The actress opened up how she pushes her limits with each passing day and how the success of every film inspires her to be even better in the next one.



Shraddha Kapoor shares, "As I said, there should never be a pool of complacency, but there should be contentment around you. I love pushing myself and my expectations only rise with each passing day, when I know that there are so many people who look forward to your work. There’s so much you can do and nothing should stop you."



One of the most adorable actresses and the first choice of filmmakers when it comes to reviving franchises, Shraddha Kapoor is preparing hard for her upcoming film Baaghi 3, the actress will take it a notch higher by performing hardcore action stunts in the film.



The actress is known for her spectacular fashion choices, recently the actress was spotted in a chic look, paired up with a classy white top with blue jeans and a cream-colored shrug. To complete the look Shraddha carried an uber-cool black sling bag with a cool pair of sunglasses looking ever bit a stylish in her no-makeup look.



On the work front, Shraddha will be seen in "Street Dancer 3D" co-starring Varun Dhawan and helmed by Remo D'Souza and in Baaghi franchise "Baaghi 3" directed by Ahmed Khan, opposite Tiger shroff. Both of these movies are slated to hit the screen early next year.