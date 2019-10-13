News

My film on Indian Air Force should inspire children: Vivek Oberoi

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Oct 2019 03:45 PM

MUMBAI:  Actor Vivek Oberoi hopes his next film "Balakot" will inspire lakhs of children in the country. The film depicts the bravery of Indian Air Force, through the true account of the Balakot air strike, and the capture and subsequent release of IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack in Kashmir on February 14.

"I am excited about Abhinandan's biopic. I think the story of Balakot and the story of Indian Air Force needs to be told, as we all are very proud of Indian Air Force. When a film like 'Top Gun' gets released in America, an entire generation there gets inspired seeing the strength of their Air Force. I feel this is an opportunity for us, and the responsibility is on us, to show the amazing work our Indian Air Force has been doing," said Vivek, while interacting with the media at the 2nd edition of Mumbai Art Fair 2019 on Friday.

"We should be proud of what they (Indian Air Force) are doing and I want to tell their story to lakhs of children of our country, so that they get inspired. Whenever they see an armyman or pilot or an airman, every kid should salute them from core of their heart. That's my aim of making this film," added the actor, who played Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the film "PM Narendra Modi" earlier this year.

Asked what research he has been doing for "Balakot", Vivek said: "A film like this need a lot of research and we are still doing our research before we start shooting."

The film is expected to go on floors this year and is scheduled to release in 2020. Its outdoor locations include Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and Agra.

IANS

