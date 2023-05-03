'My personality is very boring': Ranbir opens up on his social media presence

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor said that he prefers to stay away from social media or show less of his personal side so that his fans can relate to his character and are more interested in watching him on-screen.

He also found himself "boring" as a person and he felt that it is not possible for him to keep entertaining people all the time on social media.

He shared: "Actually there are a lot of reasons but I feel that these days, the mystery surrounding us as actors is gradually fading. People are watching us everywhere on screens while promoting or doing ads, and now they see us on social media, and that's why their will to watch us in theatres is reducing according to me. So, my vision was that I should show myself to the audience less so that they could better relate to my character and believe in it more."

Ranbir rose to fame with his film 'Wake Up Sid' and the audience saw him as a romantic hero in the film 'Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani', and later he came in a different avatar in the political drama 'Raajneeti'. As an actor, he proved his talent in the movies such as 'Rockstar' and 'Barfi'.

Recently, the actor celebrated the success of his film 'Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva', and these days he is busy promoting his film 'Tu Jhooti Main Makkar' opposite Shraddha Kapoor.

Ranbir appeared on Kapil Sharma's comedy-based reality show to promote his film along with Shraddha and Anubhav Singh Bassi. He talked about his film and the host also asked him about his preference for staying away from social media while most of the actors are so active on it.

He said that being on social media is a big responsibility where one needs to entertain people by making reels or posting pictures and it is not easy for him to do all this as he finds himself "boring". Although, he mentioned that he has a fake account on social media where he does follow his favourite people.

"I find being on social media a big responsibility, and my personality is very boring and on social media, you must entertain people. I don't want this extra work in my life and I am happy not being a part of it. Plus on social media, you have to wish everyone every year on birthdays and if you don't do it then trolling would follow. And, I have a fake account on social media where I follow my favourite people. I don't have an official account, but I do have one anonymous profile," he wrapped up.

