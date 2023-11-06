'Mysore Magic' director Abijeet Achar accomplishes a film on immigrants' joy

Director-cinematographer Abijeet Achar's short film 'Mysore Magic', which presents the story of Premi and Vasu set in Mysore in 1982, is heading to the Palm Springs International Festival of Short Films, which is set to be held from June 20 to June 26.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 06/11/2023 - 12:15
movie_image: 
Mysore Magic

MUMBAI: Director-cinematographer Abijeet Achar's short film 'Mysore Magic', which presents the story of Premi and Vasu set in Mysore in 1982, is heading to the Palm Springs International Festival of Short Films, which is set to be held from June 20 to June 26.

The director has shared that with this story, he has focused on the immigrant joy as the immigrants' identity is often overlooked.

Born and raised in Durban, South Africa, Abijeet earned his B.A. degree in Film Studies from the University of Georgia, before completing his M.F.A. in Media Art at Emerson College. His thesis film 'My Indian Rhapsody' had its world premiere at the 2017 Atlanta Film Festival.

He has produced and has been the cinematographer on independent films like 'Pageant Material' and 'Forgive Us'.

Talking about the film, Abijeet told IANS: "I wanted to make a film focusing on immigrant joy. The immigrant's identity is often overlooked. We are a number, an application, or a news headline. This film challenges that notion. I want our audience to feel the humanity and hope of the people behind the moniker 'immigrant'."

'Mysore Magic' presents the true story of how Abijeet's parents met in 1982 at a disco competition in India. The film stars Aishwarya Sonar, Siddharth Kusuma, Saman Hasan and Rishik Patel in leading roles.

Aishwarya said: "I knew of Abijeet and Alex's amazing work at Pineapple cut Pictures for a while, so I was beyond excited to work with them, especially on a true story. It was an honour, pleasure and a huge responsibility to portray Abijeet's mom, Premi, who is independent, a complete badass and an unapologetically direct woman. I had such a special time working on this with Abijeet and the team. And we got to do disco."

Abijeet's production house, Pineapple Cut Pictures has bagged Southeast Emmy Awards back in 2019.

SOURCE: IANS

Director-cinematographer Abijeet Achar Mysore Magic Premi Vasu Palm Springs International Festival Durban South Africa Abijeet Aishwarya Sonar Siddharth Kusuma Saman Hasan Rishik Patel Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 06/11/2023 - 12:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Tom Holland says 'The Crowded Room' compelled him to take an extended break
MUMBAI: English star Tom Holland, best known for playing Spiderman in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, said that the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Upcoming Drama! Sai and Virat’s sign of reunion
MUMBAI:Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Al Pacino calls girlfriend's pregnancy special: 'Could not be happier'
MUMBAI: Hollywood star Al Pacino has broken his silence following the news of his 29-year-old girlfriend being pregnant...
Katha Ankahee: Woah! Viaan and Katha quarantined together
MUMBAI:Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Teri Meri Doriyaann: What! Sahiba decides to give up her career and stay home
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Rasika Dugal begins shooting for new web series in Udaipur
MUMBAI: Actress Rasika Dugal has commenced shooting for an exciting new web show in the city of lakes, Udaipur in...
Recent Stories
Mysore Magic
'Mysore Magic' director Abijeet Achar accomplishes a film on immigrants' joy
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vijay Varma
Vijay Varma reacts with firecracker emoji to rumoured girlfriend Tamannaah's pix
Vijay Varma
Vijay Varma lands in Kyrgyzstan for shoot of his next film
Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan on cloud nine after her performance in 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'
father and daughter
Rahul Dev says '1920 Horrors of the Heart' revolves around father and daughter
tops Billboard India top 25 list
Sachin-Jigar's 'Phir Aur Kya Chahiye' tops Billboard India top 25 list
Must Read! Upcoming movies of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and its latest update
Must Read! Upcoming movies of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and their latest updates