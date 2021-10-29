MYSTERY: Remember actress Pooja Batra for her films such as Nayak and Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye? Find out where she is now!

MUMBAI: Bollywood is a place where people's dreams come true, the luxurious lives that have always dreamt of seems to be realistic when one is launched through a film. But this glamorous world isn't a piece of cake, either it requires great hardwork or sheer luck!

One such actor Pooja Batra, who started her career in the film industry with a hit film, could not leave a mark on Bollywood and disappeared. Pooja has been away from films for the past few years but still manages to lead a rich and luxurious lifestyle as is evident from her Instagram account.

As per a report in 2021, Pooja’s net worth is between $1 million to $7 million. The actor also owns houses in Mumbai and Los Angeles.

Pooja made her debut in Bollywood with the film 'Virasat' which was a super hit. After this, she was seen in films like 'Bhai', 'Haseena Maan Jayegi', 'Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye', and 'Nayak'. Though the actor moved away from Bollywood after a handful of films, Pooja, to this date, features in many commercials and brand endorsements.

Pooja, in 2009, had later started her own production company 'GlowBellinc' which works as a bridge between Hollywood and Bollywood. Notably, Pooja's production house was responsible for bringing Hollywood stalwarts Sylvester Stallone and Denise Richards to Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer 'Kambakkht Ishq'.

Pooja is also the producing partner of the leading Hindi Radio station of the USA, 'Mera Sangeet-LA'.

