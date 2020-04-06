News

Nagpur police uses still from SRK's 'Chennai Express' for corona awareness

06 Apr 2020

MUMBAI: Nagpur Police has come up with an innovative idea to spread awareness among people about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Urging people to maintain social distancing as a precautionary measure to fight coronavirus, Nagpur police took to Twitter and twisted superstar Shah Rukh Khan's famous dialogue, "Don't underestimate the power of a common man" from the film Chennai Express? "

They tweeted: "Don't underestimate the power of social distancing."

Along with it, they posted a still from the movie in which Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika are seen sitting apart on a bench, emphasising on social distancing.

SOURCE: IANS  

