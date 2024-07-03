'Naina' from 'Crew' Takes the Internet by Storm, Becomes the Most-Watched Song in Just 24 Hours!

MUMBAI: In the world of Bollywood, anticipation and excitement are essential ingredients for any successful film release. Recently, the makers of 'Crew', highly anticipated movie has stirred up a frenzy with the release of their teaser, which sent shockwaves across social media platforms. Within a mere 24 hours, the teaser skyrocketed to the number one trending spot on YouTube, leaving audiences clamoring for more.

Building upon this wave of excitement, the creators of 'Crew' unveiled the biggest track of the year, a musical masterpiece, 'Naina'. Featuring a star-studded cast, Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and the dynamic duo of Diljit Dosanjh and Rapper Badshah, 'Naina' promised to deliver an unforgettable auditory experience. And it did not disappoint the audiences.

With its infectious beats and powerful performances, 'Naina' quickly became the talk of the town, dominating conversations across the internet. Within just 24 hours of its release, the track amassed an astounding 35 million plus views, solidifying its status as the most watched song of the day.

As the buzz surrounding 'Crew' continues to build, anticipation for its big-screen debut on March 29th, 2024, is at an all-time high. Directed by the visionary Rajesh Krishnan and backed by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, 'Crew' promises to be a cinematic extravaganza unlike any other.