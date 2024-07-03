'Naina' from 'Crew' Takes the Internet by Storm, Becomes the Most-Watched Song in Just 24 Hours!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/07/2024 - 12:59
movie_image: 
Naina

MUMBAI: In the world of Bollywood, anticipation and excitement are essential ingredients for any successful film release. Recently, the makers of 'Crew', highly anticipated movie has stirred up a frenzy with the release of their teaser, which sent shockwaves across social media platforms. Within a mere 24 hours, the teaser skyrocketed to the number one trending spot on YouTube, leaving audiences clamoring for more.

Building upon this wave of excitement, the creators of 'Crew' unveiled the biggest track of the year, a musical masterpiece, 'Naina'. Featuring a star-studded cast, Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and the dynamic duo of Diljit Dosanjh and Rapper Badshah, 'Naina' promised to deliver an unforgettable auditory experience. And it did not disappoint the audiences.

With its infectious beats and powerful performances, 'Naina' quickly became the talk of the town, dominating conversations across the internet. Within just 24 hours of its release, the track amassed an astounding 35 million plus views, solidifying its status as the most watched song of the day.

As the buzz surrounding 'Crew' continues to build, anticipation for its big-screen debut on March 29th, 2024, is at an all-time high. Directed by the visionary Rajesh Krishnan and backed by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, 'Crew' promises to be a cinematic extravaganza unlike any other.

Naina crew The Crew Kareena Kapoor Khan Tabu Kriti Sanon Ekta Kapoor Shobha Kapoor Balaji Motion Pictures Kriti Sanon hot Hindi movies upcoming hindi movies Upcoming Movies March Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/07/2024 - 12:59

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi Spoiler: Holika Dahan to unfold new twists and turns in the forthcoming episode – Exclusive
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television, known for its commitment to diverse storytelling and compelling characters, is...
Karan Kundrra's recently bought vintage car goes missing!
MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra is a very popular name in the world of the entertainment business. He has been a part of the...
&TV artists seek blessings at India’s most revered Lord Shiva's temples during Mahashivratri!
MUMBAI: To celebrate Mahashivratri, the lead artists from &TV shows Young Atal, Krishna Devi Vajpayee and Krishan...
Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Pratik Sehajpal opens up on his fan moment; says ‘I chased Salman Khan’s car...’ - Exclusive
MUMBAI: Pratik Sehajpal is one of the most loved actors and a celebrated artist in the entertainment industry. The...
'Naina' from 'Crew' Takes the Internet by Storm, Becomes the Most-Watched Song in Just 24 Hours!
MUMBAI: In the world of Bollywood, anticipation and excitement are essential ingredients for any successful film...
Madgaon Express: Nora Fatehi is all set to make you jump on the beats of the film’s upcoming song
MUMBAI: One of the most entertaining actors in the Hindi film industry is Kunal Khemu, as we all know. The actor has...
Recent Stories
Naina
'Naina' from 'Crew' Takes the Internet by Storm, Becomes the Most-Watched Song in Just 24 Hours!
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Nora Fatehi
Madgaon Express: Nora Fatehi is all set to make you jump on the beats of the film’s upcoming song
Maharani
Maharani season 3 REVIEW: Huma Qureshi's political power-game is even more impactful third time around
Laapataa ladies, Operation Valentine
Laapataa ladies, Operation Valentine day 6 box office: Kiran Rao's movie holds it's strong grip
Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Sanjay Leela Bhansali Launches'Bhansali Music'!
Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty granted consent for a Thailand vacation following the cancellation of the look-out circular by the Bombay High Court
Jacqueline Fernandez
Fire erupts at Jacqueline Fernandez's 17-storey Mumbai residence, No injuries have been reported