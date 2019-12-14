News

Nargis Fakhri and Ileana D'Cruz's weekend banter

By TellychakkarTeam
14 Dec 2019 06:50 PM

MUMBAI: Ileana D'cruz is one stunning actress.

Not just her fans but her fellow colleagues and dear friends also get impressed by her drool-worthy pictures on social media. Nargis Fakhri is the latest one to get fascinated by Ileana's picture which the actress shared today.

It seems Ileana is enjoying her Saturday and is in no mood to get out of the bed. The Bollywood hottie, who is in the weekend mood, shared a picture as she is lazying in bed and in the picture, Ileana is looking extremely enticing despite being sleepy. Amazed by her beauty, her fraternity friend Nargis dropped a comment on her picture and asked how does she manage to look so beautiful while in the bed and also asked the actress to teach her the art.

Have a look.


On the professional front, Ileana was last seen in Pagalpanti, while Nargis was last seen in the film Amavas.
Tags > Nargis Fakhri, Ileana D'Cruz, TellyChakkar,

