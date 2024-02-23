Naseeruddin Shah insults fans: Lashes out at them like how Aamir Khan lashed out in Sarfarosh

MUMBAI: Hindi movies have long been entertaining the audience and we have seen a lot of actors who stood the test of time. The audience is always divided between artistic movies and commercial movies. There was a time when actors like Om Puri, Shabana Azmi and Anupam Kher were loved for their performances. One of the actors from that time, who is still respected is Naseeruddin Shah.

Naseeruddin Shah has been in the industry for almost 60 years, having a huge portfolio of characters and movies. The actor has given some mind blowing performances over the years and has worked with numerous directors. The actor is surely loved by many and is still continuing to do more.

Sometimes, the actor goes viral for his controversial takes and ideas on various subject matters. While some agree to his unpopular opinion, some don’t but it never fails to stir a discussion amongst the audience. Now, once again, the audience witnessed him in a video that has gone viral.

Take a look at the video below:

In the video above, we saw how Naseeruddin Shah got angry and lashed out at fans and left from there. The comment section is surely flooded with different opinions from the audience.

Talking about Naseeruddin Shah’s work life, Naseeruddin Shah was last seen in the movie Kuttey, directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj. Interestingly, he will soon be seen once again in the upcoming awaited series, Showtime which features Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Rajeev Khandelwal, Vijay Raaz and many more talented actors.

Tell us your opinion in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

