Nasirr Khan reveals Salman Khan was labeled 'Flop Actor' to his Face, Shares Shah Rukh Khan's humble beginnings

MUMBAI: The actor Nasir Khan has shared anecdotes about Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir as well as how they lived in modest homes during their early years while holding high goals.

Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir were close friends of Nasirr Khan, the late actor Johnny Walker's son, who had a career in Bollywood during the 1990s. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Nasirr talks candidly about his travels with the Khans and recounts getting to know Shah Rukh as early as when he arrived in Mumbai.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Nasirr Khan opens up on his character in Shubh Labh, reveals why it was challenging for him, shares his views on changing content on TV, talks about his dream role

“We used to hang around a lot at Bandstand, he used to come a lot at Salman’s house also. Before he bought the bungalow (Mannat), we used to hang around there on the road at Bandstand. Me, Salman, Arbaaz, my brothers, Shah Rukh. Later when he became a star he bought that bungalow. When he came to Mumbai, we would meet a lot, I would play video games with him!”

The actor recalled how he would watch films of Shah Rukh Khan–Kabhi Ha Kabhi Naa, Raju Bangaya Gentleman– with his first day first show. They would go to Gaiety Galaxy, then Chandan theatre, and then Satyam, watch 15 films and then bounce to another hall.

“We did this till Baazigar and Darr, till the time he became a superstar. When Darr released, people had gone mad over him. I realised that, ‘Ab ye nikal gaya kyuki public paagal hogayi hai.’ When we meet today, it is the same thing, we are normal and casual. I keep meeting Salman often and I recently also met Aamir.”

Nasirr Khan said he recently met Aamir after his Laal Singh Chaddha had bombed at the box office. The actor said the superstar was “very, very down” and revealed the two had a heart-to-heart conversation till three in the morning.

“I gave him the example of my father, that he also felt this at one point and left the industry, so I told him don’t take it (personally). Now he has come out of it and I am so happy he is back to work, is shooting, producing, acting. That’s what he is meant for, He is fantastic, he has also admitted the mistakes he made in the film and that is the best way to come out. You are going to see a better Aamir Khan.”

As he recalled the period when Salman was competing for a successful movie, Nasirr stated that bad times are a natural part of an artist's career. When Salman's movies were failing in the late 90s and early 2000s, Nasirr claimed to have gone to a seafood restaurant in Juhu for dinner.

“There were some youngsters who wanted his autograph, but there was also someone who said, ‘Arey leave it, why bother with an autograph of a flop actor.’ It is not that he didn’t hear, we all did. Back then, no one would send even a flower for his birthday. Today, it is a celebration.

But Salman didn’t take it negatively. He came out stronger, bigger and better and see where he has reached today. It is that determination, that drive. It is that drive that has got Shah Rukh Khan today, because he was like, ‘I want to rule.’ You need to have that drive and hunger, I didn’t have it, they did.”

According to the actor, the three Khans have always been aware of their needs and desires and have always kept their heads above their shoulders. He stated that Salman continued to live in a one-bedroom apartment, while Shah Rukh first purchased a mansion, “so small that you would open the door and it would end.”

“It was right behind his bungalow, which just had a hall, he would put a mattress and sleep there. Then he went to Carter Road and bought an apartment over there, which was also a normal flat. He could afford a bigger house by then, but he didn’t buy. He knew, ‘My dream is that, but let me first take care of my necessities.’ He didn’t have big fancy cars, drove around in normal cars,” he added.

Also read: Nasirr Khan: It’s interesting to still get the main role as a male actor in TV serials

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

Credit- The Indian Express