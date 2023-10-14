National Award Winner Kriti Sanon Stuns with Badass Bike Chases and Stunts in Her First Action Film 'Ganapath'

movie_image: 
Ganapath

MUMBAI: Pooja Entertainment's 'Ganapath' has left the audiences stunned with the jaw-dropping action sequences, visuals, and larger-than-life scale and one thing is sure: the film is poised to give a lifetime cinematic experience to the audiences. The much-awaited actioner features Tiger Shroff in the action avatar, but besides this, what caught headlines was the rugged action avatar of National Award winner Kriti Sanon. The leading actress has left audiences surprised with her nunchucks skills and dirt bike riding, and from the teaser and trailer, she is alarming the audience to prepare for her never-before-seen avatar.

To get into the perfection of Pooja Entertainment's Ganapath, Kriti Sanon has learned various forms of action, such as kickboxing, bike riding, intense actions, martial arts, Her training session with nunchucks for the character of Jassi went on for nine months, and the actress gave her everything that was required for the character. The actress sheds her image and transforms herself into a completely new character and shape that is sure to gain praise and whistles. From the glimpse of the training session, it is clearly visible Kriti Sanon has shed her blood, sweat and has puts lot of hardwork in the training to get the right tone for the character in the film.

Pooja Entertainment shares an exclusive behind-the-scenes video from her training session, in which her dedication and commitment are clearly visible.

In video, Kriti talked about her experience in her action film, she says “I have been dying to do action on screen. I was supposed to use nun chucks. This is a first time i am doing action ever but I knew I had a long way to go. With every weapon, you make sure that you really master the art of using it. It has to be coming to you very naturally. Apart from Nunchucks, there was kickboxing training I did. I was supposed to ride a dirt bike. Riding a normal bike, or even a bullet is fine but the dirt bike is very tall and I am saying that! The way Jassi’s character is introduced, its so powerful sexy, and raw. “

Pooja Entertainment presents 'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born' in association with Good Co., directed by Vikas Bahl. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023.

