National Award-Winning Director Shoojit Sircar announces his next in theatres in 2024, Read More

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/15/2024 - 17:36
movie_image: 
Shoojit Sircar

MUMBAI : Following the success of ‘Sardar Udham’, which garnered global acclaim and earned five National Awards in 2023, renowned film maker Shoojit Sircar returns to the silver screen in 2024 with his latest offering.

With a repertoire that includes groundbreaking films such as ‘Vicky Donor’, ‘Madras Café’, ‘Piku’, ‘October’, ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ as director and ‘Pink’ that he presented, Sircar has established himself as filmmaker who creates extraordinary stories from ordinary lives. His simple yet powerful narratives have connected deeply with audiences worldwide, earning him a dedicated fan base and widespread acclaim.

Shoojit Sircar’s next, produced under his banner Rising Sun Films recently completed the  shoot and the film is primarily shot in the USA. Speaking about the project in a recent interview with a leading portal, Sircar expressed his commitment to connecting with audiences worldwide stating, "I intend to reach out to audiences all over the world through all my films. My next is also made with the same intent. It will take you into an ordinary man’s life and his extra ordinary journey and make you smile with him.”

It is definitely exciting to have Shoojit Sircar style of storytelling unfold in cinemas this year.

Shoojit Sircar National Awards Sardar Udham Vicky Donor Madras Cafe Piku October Gulabo Sitabo TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/15/2024 - 17:36

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Alia Bhatt reveals what daughter Raha received as her first gift and it is her ‘favourite’
MUMBAI :Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most loved couples of b town. The duo never fail to make heads turn...
Sunny Deol and son Karan Deol set to collaborate on Lahore 1947: Another father-son tale after Gadar 2
MUMBAI : Gadar 2 by Sunny Deol left everyone in awe. In his role as Tara Singh, he restored the enchantment to the...
Mukta Arts' first television show 'Jaanaki' tops TRP charts with a whopping 2.95 points, Subhash Ghai congratulates the team
MUMBAI : Subhah Ghai, known for his remarkable milestones and iconic movies like 'Pardes,' 'Ram Lakhan,' 'Taal,' '...
Do you know what made Shraddha Kapoor 's day? As she writes,"Yeh Khabar Dil Ko Chhoo Gayi on her gram"
MUMBAI : Fan favourite Shradhha Kapoor has always been an ardent street food lover. The gorgeous actress keeps on...
Arijit Singh heaps praises on Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, says "aisa film bohot din baad dekhne ko mila!!"
MUMBAI : The admiration and appreciation that is flooding in for Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, produced by Aamir Khan...
Mannara Chopra gives an insight about her next project
MUMBAI : Mannara Chopra emerged as the second runner up of Bigg Boss Season 17 and this because her game was loved by...
Recent Stories
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt reveals what daughter Raha received as her first gift and it is her ‘favourite’
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt reveals what daughter Raha received as her first gift and it is her ‘favourite’
Sunny Deol
Sunny Deol and son Karan Deol set to collaborate on Lahore 1947: Another father-son tale after Gadar 2
Shraddha Kapoor
Do you know what made Shraddha Kapoor 's day? As she writes,"Yeh Khabar Dil Ko Chhoo Gayi on her gram"
Arijit Singh
Arijit Singh heaps praises on Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, says "aisa film bohot din baad dekhne ko mila!!"
Jatin Goswami
This rising star to be part of Arshad Warsi and Tigmanshu Dhulia’s next - Exclusive
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan health update: The actor got discharged after his surgery, Deets inside