Naveen Kasturia: I want to remain an underestimated actor

Actor Naveen Kasturia, who plays the protagonist in the upcoming web series "Happily Ever After", says that he wants to choose his projects wisely, adding that he is well aware of the fact that he has a lot to offer to his fans.

"I like the fact that people look at me as an underestimated actor and have no high expectation from me. I know that I have the desire to act and, given an opportunity, I can do it well. But I want to be choosy and open my cards slowly. This has been happening to me since childhood. Nobody thought that I would clear the IIT but I did. So yes, I want to take it slow and take people by surprise," Naveen told IANS.

Although he has acted in films like "Sulemani Keeda" and "Loveshhuda", he is known for his roles in web shows such as "TVF Pitchers", "Man's World", "Bose: Dead/Alive" and "Thinkistan", besides short films as "Half Ticket" and "Pure Veg".

In the upcoming web series, which is directed by Navjot Gulati, Naveen features alongside Harshita Gaur.

On his character in the show, he said: "Ronit Bagchi is a likeable guy who is gearing up for his marriage with the girl that he is in love with and what that follows. That way it is quite a mainstream work that I have done in recent times. All my other works so far were quite intense. In my last show ‘Thinkistan', too, my character was quite intense."

The eight episodes web series streams on the YouTube channel of The Zoom Studios from February 1.