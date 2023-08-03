Navneet Malik is the only actor after Ranbir Kapoor to play Sanjay Dutt on screen in Bollywood

MUMBAI:From making his Bollywood debut in 'Love Hostel' to playing Tara Sutaria's love interest in 'Heropanti 2', Navneet Malik has worked on certain notable projects and will yet again prove his talent as a versatile actor in an upcoming film.
 
The actor quotes, “An opportunity to work with established actors is very motivating for newcomers like me. I’m glad to be able to work on such amazing projects and am very excited about it.”

He further adds, “I feel very privileged to play Sanjay Dutt on-screen as not everyone gets the chance to portray the life of well-known Bollywood stars. It is an amazing learning experience and I’m giving it my all.”

 Adding to it he says, “Getting to play the younger version of a great star like Sanjay Dutt is an amazing and challenging opportunity. Ranbir Kapoor did a great job in Sanju so the bar is set way too high and I’m putting in a lot of efforts to ensure I leave a mark in the audience’s hearts.”

The actor did not reveal much about the project but sources reveal that there's a love angle between Navneet Malik and Mouni Roy in the film. The actor’s previous roles have garnered a lot of attention and he already has a huge fan following.

On the work front, Navneet Malik will be seen in Neeraj Pandey's upcoming web show.

