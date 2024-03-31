Navya and Agastya Nanda disagree with Jaya Bachchan on this, read to find out

MUMBAI: The latest installment of the show What The Hell Navya season 2 has just premiered, igniting a thought-provoking discussion centered on the concepts of age and experience. Jaya Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Shweta Bachchan Nanda offered their diverse perspectives on various facets of these themes.

During the conversation, Jaya ji shared her fondness for engaging with the younger generation. Conversely, Navya disclosed that both she and Agastya gravitate towards spending quality time with older individuals.

In the ninth episode of What The Hell Navya season 2, titled Bold Not Old, Navya Naveli Nanda delved into the aspirations shared by her and the younger generation, emphasizing their thirst for multiple pursuits. She conveyed her belief that today's youth embraces “all kinds of experiences,” eagerly immersing themselves in various endeavors.

Navya shared her own example, talking about how she juggles numerous interests, often receiving advice to slow down and focus on one thing at a time. Yet, she expressed a sense of urgency, feeling compelled to address different issues and share her opinions, albeit constrained by the limitations of time.

Jaya Bachchan, Navya's grandmother, identified deeply with this sentiment, acknowledging her own journey of harboring various ambitions. Jaya ji, however, recognized that Navya had a more “hectic” pace.

Expressing her admiration for the younger generation, Jaya ji revealed, “And let me tell you, for me, the best compliment that I can give the younger generation is, I love my friends, I enjoy spending time with them, but I enjoy spending time with the younger generation a lot more. And I love sitting and listening to them, I love to see them interact, I mean it's very stimulating for me.”

In response, Navya shared her preference for a different dynamic, saying, “I like doing the opposite. I like sitting with…, like when your friends come, Agastya (Nanda) and me love to sit with them and just hear them talk.”

Navya offered further insight into her perspective, explaining that individuals like Jaya ji's friends possess a distinct outlook on life, which she finds interesting. Despite the potential for disagreement, Navya expressed a genuine curiosity to understand their viewpoints and motivations.

Navya Naveli Nanda posed a fun question directed at Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda, asking if they were granted the chance to revisit their twenties, whether they would opt to relive specific experiences or erase certain memories from their lives.

Jaya ji expressed that if given the opportunity, she would prefer to be born in the present time, citing the appeal of facing today's challenges. Meanwhile, Shweta revealed that if she were to relive her twenties, she would seize the opportunity to further her education and delve deeper into subjects that pique her interest.

Previous episodes of the vodcast have explored a diverse range of topics, including women in the workplace, beauty tips, evolving societal norms, the influence of the internet, food, and much more. Fans can look forward to fresh installments of What The Hell Navya Season 2 dropping weekly on Navya Nanda’s YouTube channel, with episode 9 now available to watch.

