Navya Naveli gets candid with mom Shweta, grandma Jaya Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda along with her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda and grandmother Jaya Bachchan are seen having some interesting conversations over topics like financial freedom, career, relationship, and parenting on Navya's new podcast 'What the Hell Navya'.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/02/2022 - 11:15
movie_image: 
Navya Naveli gets candid with mom Shweta, grandma Jaya Bachchan

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda along with her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda and grandmother Jaya Bachchan are seen having some interesting conversations over topics like financial freedom, career, relationship, and parenting on Navya's new podcast 'What the Hell Navya'.

Navya said: "I've always had my own opinions and my family had to deal with it," said podcast host Navya, adding that "My Mom and Nani are people who speak their minds with no filter, and I just took after them. On my first podcast, I want others to have a window into our world while we argue over serious and not-so-serious topics."

24-year-old entrepreneur, Navya asserted that she is surrounded by women, who have seen a lot in life, and thus they often end up correcting her on many matters but this is something that can be seen in many families where elders keep checking the youngsters.

I get bashed a lot on this podcast. "But hey, I live with women who have been through a lot and have experienced a magnitude of things. So it's only natural for them to correct me. That's how families help you grow."

Shweta added: "There is a perception that women are shy. Society tells us to be agreeable and mellow. But we really aren't, and definitely not Navya. This podcast has given us an opportunity to proudly tell the world what we think, what we like, and more importantly what we don't like."

Jaya mentioned that she came to know a lot about her daughter and granddaughter through the podcast and she is happy with the way Navya is hosting it.

"I have learned a lot about my daughter and granddaughter while doing this. It was like a family therapy session, except that everyone will be listening in. The podcast actually created a safe space and I'm proud of how Navya has been able to navigate it as a host."

The 10-episode audio series is dropped on IVM Podcasts and it is also available on other audio streaming platforms.

SOURCE: IANS

Amitabh Bachchan Navya Naveli Shweta Jaya Bachchan IVM Podcasts Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/02/2022 - 11:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kareena calls Saif, Hrithik 'best actors', declares 'Vikram Vedha' a 'blockbuster'
MUMBAI : Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has tagged her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and actor Hrithik Roshan, with...
12-hour shifts leave TV soap actors with no personal life: Pratiksha Rai
MUMBAI : After playing important characters in 'Udann' and 'Pavitra Bhagya', Pratiksha Rai is now seen as the...
Abhishek Banerjee on 'Nazarandaaz' and 'Rana Naidu': It's such an exciting time
MUMBAI :It is an exciting time for actor Abhishek Banerjee, who has a flood of back-to-back releases such as 'Bhediya...
Pavail Gulati shares his experience working with Neena Gupta, Rashmika Mandanna
MUMBAI : Actor Pavail Gulati, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Goodbye' starring Amitabh...
Explosive! Times when TV celebs like Fahmaan Khan, Neil Bhatt and many others didn't hold back their words when slamming toxic fans
MUMBAI: While celebrities get love and adulation from all corners of the world, they are also subjected to trolling,...
Bahut Pyaar Karte Hai: Curious! Indu and Ritesh put their points forward, Decision pending
MUMBAI: Star Bharat is turning into one of the top destinations for captivating and compelling content. Their new...
RECENT STORIES
Kareena calls Saif, Hrithik 'best actors', declares 'Vikram Vedha' a 'blockbuster'
Kareena calls Saif, Hrithik 'best actors', declares 'Vikram Vedha' a 'blockbuster'