×

Follow us on Twitter


News

Nawazuddin receives Golden Dragon Award at Cardiff Film Fest

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Oct 2019 02:17 PM

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui was honoured with the Golden Dragon Award at the Cardiff International Film Festival for his contribution to cinema.

The award was presented to him by the Counsel General of Wales, UK, Mick Antoniw, on Sunday.

Sharing the news among his followers, Nawazuddin took to Instagram and shared: "Thank You Mr. Mick Antoniw the Counsel General of Wales UK and Cardiff International Film Festival for bestowing me with the prestigious Golden Dragon Award."

Even legendary actress Judi Dench received the Lifetime Achievement award at the event.

"Congratulations Judi Dench on receiving the Lifetime Achievement award," he added.

On the film front, Nawazuddin will next be seen in "Motichoor Chaknachoor".

Source: IANS

Tags > Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Golden Dragon Award, Cardiff International Film Festival, Judi Dench, Motichoor Chaknachoor,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
29 Oct 2019 09:28 PM | TellychakkarTeam
On sets | Nimki under a ‘Death threat’ in Nimki Vidhayak
On sets | Nimki under a ‘Death threat’ in Nimki... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
29 Oct 2019 09:15 PM | TellychakkarTeam
On sets | Ratogi’s V/S Sippy’s dance face-off | Who will win?
On sets | Ratogi’s V/S Sippy’s dance face-off |... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey
Shivangi Joshi
Shivangi Joshi
Lara Dutta
Lara Dutta
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Shakti Arora
Shakti Arora
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma

past seven days