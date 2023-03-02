Nawazuddin Siddiqui receives court notice after wife Aaliya files harassment complaint

MUMBAI : Bollywood Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most talented actors we have in the industry. He has given us critically acclaimed performances in projects like Sacred Games, Gangs of Wasseypur, Badlapur among others. He has so far been in the news for his projects and impeccable performances but now the actor is in the news for a different reason.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya has claimed that her husband and in-laws have subjected her to cruelty and filed a complaint against them. The Sacred Games mother Mehrunisa has now filed an FIR against Aaliya for alleged trespassing and even claimed that Aaliya is not married to Nawaz.

Aaliya has recorded her statement with the Versova police station, alleging that the Badlapur actor and his family didn’t give her food, basic amenities or even access to the washroom. She then filed a counter case to Mehrunisa’s complaint under section 509, an insult to modesty and section 498A, husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty, through her lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee



According to the latest report on Times Now, Mumbai’s Andheri court has issued a notice to the actor over the complaint filed by his wife. While there are rumors that she is after Nawazuddin’s property and money, her lawyer has cleared the air saying the real reason she is in Mumbai is that she was afraid for their daughter’s safety when she accompanied him on a trip to Dubai.

The lawyer added, “The manager received my notice and even the husband has received my notice but they have never bothered to respond. They kept quiet and even threatened.”

