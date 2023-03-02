Nawazuddin Siddiqui receives court notice after wife Aaliya files harassment complaint

He has so far been in the news for his projects and impeccable performances but now the actor is in the news for a different reason. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya has claimed that her husband and in-laws have subjected her to cruelty
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 02/03/2023 - 12:50
movie_image: 
Nawazuddin Siddiqui receives court notice after wife Aaliya files harassment complaint

MUMBAI :  Bollywood Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most talented actors we have in the industry. He has given us critically acclaimed performances in projects like Sacred Games, Gangs of Wasseypur, Badlapur among others. He has so far been in the news for his projects and impeccable performances but now the actor is in the news for a different reason.

Also Read- Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui is happy the actor has finally spoken


Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya has claimed that her husband and in-laws have subjected her to cruelty and filed a complaint against them. The Sacred Games mother Mehrunisa has now filed an FIR against Aaliya for alleged trespassing and even claimed that Aaliya is not married to Nawaz.

Aaliya has recorded her statement with the Versova police station, alleging that the Badlapur actor and his family didn’t give her food, basic amenities or even access to the washroom. She then filed a counter case to Mehrunisa’s complaint under section 509, an insult to modesty and section 498A, husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty, through her lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee


According to the latest report on Times Now, Mumbai’s Andheri court has issued a notice to the actor over the complaint filed by his wife. While there are rumors that she is after Nawazuddin’s property and money, her lawyer has cleared the air saying the real reason she is in Mumbai is that she was afraid for their daughter’s safety when she accompanied him on a trip to Dubai.

Also Read- Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Initially accepted small roles for survival


The lawyer added, “The manager received my notice and even the husband has received my notice but they have never bothered to respond. They kept quiet and even threatened.”

 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit- TOI

 

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Aaliya Siddiqui Sacred Games Heropanti 2 Bajrangi Bhaijaan Badlapur Gangs Of Wasseypur Munna Michael Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 02/03/2023 - 12:50

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Utpal Dashora roped in for SAB TV’s Pushpa Impossible!
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit....
Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, and Yuzvendra Chahal recreate Nikhil Chinapa’s Roadies scene
MUMBAI : One of the most well-known cricketers in the Indian cricket team is Shubman Gill. He has frequently been...
Spoiler Alert! Rajjo: Rajjo is being dragged to a hospital, Arjun to save her?
MUMBAI  :  Star Plus' Rajjo is doing quite well and winning the hearts of viewers. Rajjo, an aspiring athlete from...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Disha Parmar pens an emotional note to her character ‘Priya’, deets inside
MUMBAI  :Sony TV’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has proved to be an instant hit among the audiences.The show stars Disha...
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Did you know Karan Johar, Gauri Khan and other celebs have already been to Suryagarh for a lavish party?
MUMBAI  :From the past few years, many Bollywood celebs are getting married secretly and not making an announcement...
Recent Stories
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Did you know Karan Johar, Gauri Khan and other celebs have already been to Suryagarh for
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Did you know Karan Johar, Gauri Khan and other celebs have already been to Suryagarh for a lavish party?

Latest Video

Related Stories
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Did you know Karan Johar, Gauri Khan and other celebs have already been to Suryagarh for
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Did you know Karan Johar, Gauri Khan and other celebs have already been to Suryagarh for a lavish party?
ss
Pathaan actor Guneet Sharma says, “The moment Shah Rukh Khan sir entered I forgot everything” – Exclusive
“Why she had started wearing weird cloths” Netizens on the dressing of Gauri Khan
“Why she had started wearing weird cloths” Netizens on the dressing of Gauri Khan
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding in Jaisalmer to be streamed on this popular OTT platform?
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding in Jaisalmer to be streamed on this popular OTT platform?
Actress Janhvi Kapoor is getting someone healthy and negative comments with regards to her latest funny video
“Ise Behtar free time mein acting Sikh lete” Netizens trolls Janhvi Kapoor on this latest video
No Kollywood for Janhvi Kapoor, confirms father Boney Kapoor
No Kollywood for Janhvi Kapoor, confirms father Boney Kapoor