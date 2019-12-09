News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's sister passes away at 26

By TellychakkarTeam
09 Dec 2019 01:32 PM

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's sister Syama Tamshi Siddiqui has passed away after battling with cancer for eight years, media reports said on Sunday.

Syama, who was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 18, breathed her last at a hospital in Pune on Saturday. She was 26.

Last year, Nawazuddin opened up about her sister's health condition on social media.

"My sister was diagnosed with advanced stage #breastcancer @ 18 but it was her will power and courage that made her stand against all the odds.. she turns 25 today and still fighting...Ia m thankful to [email protected] & @Lalehbusheri13 for motivating her and I am really grateful to @resulpSir for introducing me to them," he had tweeted.

Nawazuddin was in the US when Syama took her last breath.

