Nawazuddin on working with female directors: Female gaze is kinder and sensitive

Acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, started working on 'Haddi', where he'll be seen playing a transgender, talked about his experience of working with female directors.

MUMBAI: Acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, started working on 'Haddi', where he'll be seen playing a transgender, talked about his experience of working with female directors.

Nawaz then went on to point out some differences between male and female filmmakers.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui rose to fame with 'Peepli Live' with director Anusha Rizvi. He has worked with Director Debamitra Biswal for 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' , Nawazuddin has taken on a very challenging role of prolific writer 'Manto' in Nandita Das's directorial venture.

He has also worked with Zoya Akhtar in 'Bombay Talkies', an anthology of four short stories that describe how films have an influence on the lives of people from various strata of society.

He also worked on 'Talaash' with Reema Kagti.

Nawaz stated: "I have worked with many renowned female directors and that helped me a great deal. I realised that women look at the world differently, They are far more compassionate and they see beauty in everything."

"For most men, it's often about power and control. That also reflects in our relationships. Men tend to be more territorial and unko adhikaar jatana hai, auraton par bhi. The female gaze is kinder and sensitive. I am trying to get that POV (point of view) right."

On the work front, Nawaz has an interesting line-up of films which includes 'Tiku Weds Sheru', 'Noorani Chehra', and 'Adbhut' among others.

SOURCE: IANS

