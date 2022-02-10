Neelam Kothari: Only KJo could have got me back on screen

Former actress Neelam Kothari Soni, who is getting a lot of positive response for her work in the second season of OTT series 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives', recently opened up on the kind of equation she shares with the multi-hyphenate Karan Johar.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 10/02/2022 - 10:30
movie_image: 
Neelam Kothari: Only KJo could have got me back on screen

MUMBAI :Former actress Neelam Kothari Soni, who is getting a lot of positive response for her work in the second season of OTT series 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives', recently opened up on the kind of equation she shares with the multi-hyphenate Karan Johar.

She also credited KJo for pulling her back from her sabbatical.

Neelam had taken a sabbatical from professional acting to concentrate on her career as a finesseful jewellery designer and to focus on her family life.

Back in 1998, Karan was keen on getting Neelam back on screen for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' and thus he convinced her to be herself in the movie.

Neelam said: "Karan is very dear to me. He is a genius when it comes to film making. In fact, 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' also happened quite sometime after my sabbatical from films."

"Karan was sure that my cameo shall be remembered, 'The Neelam Show' went on to become an iconic part of the film, and is still remembered! Karan definitely has a magical farsightedness. If it wasn't him, I don't think I would have done the film."

Now, once again after all these years, Neelam officially made her comeback to mainstream Bollywood space with the first season of 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' and yet again it was KJo, who convinced her to take the plunge as the show is produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment.

She further said: "In fact, he was the one who convinced me to get back on the screen for Bollywood with 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.' It is something with him, like he has this knack of getting me back on screen be it 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' or 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'".

In the third episode of 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives,' Neelam announced that she was going to be a part of Zoya Akhtar's much anticipated web series 'Made In Heaven 2.'

SOURCE -IANS

Neelam Kothari Soni Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Karan Johar Dharmatic Entertainment. Bollywood wives Made In Heaven 2 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 10/02/2022 - 10:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kareena calls Saif, Hrithik 'best actors', declares 'Vikram Vedha' a 'blockbuster'
MUMBAI : Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has tagged her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and actor Hrithik Roshan, with...
12-hour shifts leave TV soap actors with no personal life: Pratiksha Rai
MUMBAI : After playing important characters in 'Udann' and 'Pavitra Bhagya', Pratiksha Rai is now seen as the...
Abhishek Banerjee on 'Nazarandaaz' and 'Rana Naidu': It's such an exciting time
MUMBAI :It is an exciting time for actor Abhishek Banerjee, who has a flood of back-to-back releases such as 'Bhediya...
Pavail Gulati shares his experience working with Neena Gupta, Rashmika Mandanna
MUMBAI : Actor Pavail Gulati, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Goodbye' starring Amitabh...
Explosive! Times when TV celebs like Fahmaan Khan, Neil Bhatt and many others didn't hold back their words when slamming toxic fans
MUMBAI: While celebrities get love and adulation from all corners of the world, they are also subjected to trolling,...
Bahut Pyaar Karte Hai: Curious! Indu and Ritesh put their points forward, Decision pending
MUMBAI: Star Bharat is turning into one of the top destinations for captivating and compelling content. Their new...
RECENT STORIES
Kareena calls Saif, Hrithik 'best actors', declares 'Vikram Vedha' a 'blockbuster'
Kareena calls Saif, Hrithik 'best actors', declares 'Vikram Vedha' a 'blockbuster'