Neeraj Pandey opens up on his fall-out with Akshay Kumar

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar, who is known for myriad hit films, has a crazy fan following. His fans always look forward to his new releases.

There is no doubt that the Good Newwz actor is the busiest stars in the industry. Almost every two months, he'll announce his new film. Amidst his hoard of films, in 2016, he had announced a film called Crack. Helmed by Neeraj Pandey, Crack was supposed to be a psychological thriller based on special forces. However, it's been two years since the announcement and there's no update on this film. Reportedly, this film got shelved because there was a fall-out between the director and Akshay Kumar. However, there's no truth to these rumours.

“It’s on the back burner with no immediate plans of revival. I was not happy with the script, but if I manage to crack something good in the future, I might (revive it),” Neeraj Pandey told Mumbai Mirror, and added, “There has been no fall-out with Akshay, so, why the question of a reunion? I am moving on with Chanakya (led by Ajay Devgn) and he is doing other films. It’s a great responsibility for both of us and we have to wait for the right project.”