Neha Sharma looks STYLISH in her latest pictures

MUMBAI: Neha Sharma has been part of several projects. The actress will be next seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Taish.

The actress is quite active on social media. The actress has been sharing some jaw-dropping pictures from her recent vacay. After sharing a picture of herself from an exotic beach where she can be seen donning an unbuttoned shirt over a bralette with no makeup and loose hair, Neha gave her fans another reason to be glued to her Instagram handle. In the latest post, she can be seen donning the same outfit but it’s her infectious smile and a small stain on her shirt which has won the internet.

Take a look below: