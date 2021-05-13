Neha Sharma shares gives us major fitness motivation through this latest video!

MUMBAI: One of the fittest and hottest divas of Bollywood, actress Neha Sharma made a strong mark in Bollywood and on the OTT medium and showcased her amazing acting skills. She is also known for her cuteness and her charm.

Neha made the audience fall in love with her by showcasing her talent in projects like Jayantabhai Ki Luv Story, Kya Super Kool Hai Hum, Tum Bin 2 and few others. She is also very active on social media and keeps on entertaining netizens with her posts with sister Aisha Sharma. From fitness videos to her posts from her holiday, we have seen various shades to her personality. Speaking of her fitness, the actress recently shared a throwback video where she is seen performing different forms of workouts and giving us some major inspiration.

We wouldn' be wrong in saying that she is one of the fittest actresses in the industry.

ALSO READ - (Allu Arjun tests negative for Covid-19)

Have a look

How will you rate Neha Sharma in terms of fitness based on this video? Do let us know in the comments section below.

On the work front the actress was last seen in web series Illegal, and she will be next seen in movie Jogira Sara ra ra.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ -(Big B rectifies error, credits Prasoon Joshi for poem he recited to encourage Covid warriors)