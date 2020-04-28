News

Neil's daughter Nurvi grooves to 'Johnny Gaddaar' song

MUMBAI: In a new video posted by Neil Nitin Mukesh, the Bollywood actor's toddler daughter Nurvi can be seen enjoying a track from her father's 2007 release, "Johnny Gaddaar".

Neil took to Instagram stories to share a video of his two-year-old daughter dancing to the song "Move Your Body" from the film, which marked his debut in a starring role.

Neil captioned the clip: "Like father like daughter".

"Johnny Gaddaar" directed by Sriram Raghavan also stars Dharmendra, Zakir Hussain, Rimi Sen, Vinay Pathak, Govind Namdeo, Dayanand Shetty and Ashwini Kalsekar.

Neil married Rukmini Sahay in 2017. The two welcomed their daughter Nurvi in 2018.

The actor, who is the grandson of legendary singer Mukesh and son of veteran singer Nitin Mukesh, is worked in films like "Johnny Gaddaar", "New York", "David", "Wazir" and "7 Khoon Maaf".

