Neons to coppers: Here’s how Saqib Saleem is an inspiration for fashion enthusiasts!

MUMBAI : Talented actor Saqib Saleem never fails to brighten our feeds with his trendy outfits. The actor, who keeps exploring traditional and western ensembles, has often created statement looks, making it a fashionable affair. Here’s taking a look at Saqib Saleem’s distinct choice of fashion outfits that have made him a style icon to look upto!

Floral-printed glory

Saqib Saleem aced this black and off-white floral printed shirt. This look of the actor proves that simplicity never goes off style!

Satin copper customized shirt

Trust Saqib Saleem to rock an outfit with a unique color and cut combo! The actor looked quite dapper in this outfit which he paired and accessorized with cool shades and a chic neckpiece.

Printed black kurta

Saqib Saleem, who impressed fashion enthusiasts with his videshi looks, served desi looks like a pro in this printed black kurta. What grabbed attention is the floral-printed jacket, which makes this outfit a must-have for the festive season.

Setting the trend right with neon greens

Saqib Saleem looks uber cool in a white t-shirt and pants which he topped with a light neon-green jacket.

These distinct choices of fashion outfits are proof that Saqib Saleem is a style icon to look up to!



