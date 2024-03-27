Neons to coppers: Here’s how Saqib Saleem is an inspiration for fashion enthusiasts!

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/27/2024 - 18:40
movie_image: 
Saqib Saleem

MUMBAI : Talented actor Saqib Saleem never fails to brighten our feeds with his trendy outfits. The actor, who keeps exploring traditional and western ensembles, has often created statement looks, making it a fashionable affair. Here’s taking a look at Saqib Saleem’s distinct choice of fashion outfits that have made him a style icon to look upto!

Floral-printed glory

Saqib Saleem aced this black and off-white floral printed shirt. This look of the actor proves that simplicity never goes off style!

Satin copper customized shirt

Trust Saqib Saleem to rock an outfit with a unique color and cut combo! The actor looked quite dapper in this outfit which he paired and accessorized with cool shades and a chic neckpiece.

Printed black kurta

Saqib Saleem, who impressed fashion enthusiasts with his videshi looks, served desi looks like a pro in this printed black kurta. What grabbed attention is the floral-printed jacket, which makes this outfit a must-have for the festive season.

Setting the trend right with neon greens

Saqib Saleem looks uber cool in a white t-shirt and pants which he topped with a light neon-green jacket. 

These distinct choices of fashion outfits are proof that Saqib Saleem is a style icon to look up to!

 

 

 

 
 

 

 

Saqib Saleem TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/27/2024 - 18:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Neons to coppers: Here’s how Saqib Saleem is an inspiration for fashion enthusiasts!
MUMBAI : Talented actor Saqib Saleem never fails to brighten our feeds with his trendy outfits. The actor, who keeps...
2 days to go for the madness to unfold on-screen with 'Crew'! The makers unveiled a hilarious dialogue promo from the film
MUMBAI : The excitement among the audiences to watch the comedy heist 'Crew' continues to soar. The film is carrying an...
Aamir Ali's Thrilling Performance in 'Lootere' Is Creating A Buzz - Actor opens up about prep, says, “I don’t look like myself”
MUMBAI : Aamir Ali, renowned for his versatile portrayals on screen, is back to captivate audiences once again with his...
Want to learn amazing fight choreography: Raashii Khanna on wanting to do more action films post Yodha
MUMBAI : oung pan-India star Raashii Khanna recently delivered an intriguing performance in the Sidharth Malhotra...
Mehndi Wala Ghar Spoiler: Family finds Rohit and Mauli tangled with a cloth
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's 'Mehndi Wala Ghar' is a family drama about the Agrawal family of Ujjain,...
World Theater Day: Let's Revisit B-town Celebs who started their journey on stage
MUMBAI : On World Theatre Day, we celebrate the art form that serves as the cornerstone of performance, storytelling,...
Recent Stories
Saqib Saleem
Neons to coppers: Here’s how Saqib Saleem is an inspiration for fashion enthusiasts!
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Pankaj Tripathi
World Theater Day: Let's Revisit B-town Celebs who started their journey on stage
Tamannaah Bhatia
Tamannaah Bhatia delivers major style statement in this new post
nikki tamboli
Nikki Tamboli is here to make your heart pound with DRIPPING HOT saree look
Crew
Crew: Here are things we can expect from Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor and Tabu starrer
XGALX
*XG announce latest single WOKE UP to release on May 21! *
Ankita Lokhande
Audience is in awe of Ankita Lokhande's Performance As Yamunabai In ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’. Here Is The proof!