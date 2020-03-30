News

Nephew Ahil feeds Salman cake on his 4th birthday in quarantine

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Mar 2020 06:18 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's nephew turned four on Monday and the "Khan-daan" celebrated it with full pomp at home amid quarantine.

Ahil is the son of Salman's younger sister Arpita and actor Ayush Sharma. Atul Agnihotri, who is married to Salman's elder sister Alvira, shared a string of photographs from the birthday celebrations.

One image shows little Ahil feeding a piece of the chocolate cake to Salman. Other pictures show Ahil standing in front of his birthday cake with Aayush posing with him.

Atul captioned the images: "#HappyBirthday #Ahil #4yrs Wish you love laughter and happiness always @arpitakhansharma @aaysharma."

Salman's mother Salma Khan can also be seen in one image.

One photograph shows Arpita holding her newborn daughter Ayat in her arms, while posing for the camera alongside Alvira.

Tags Salman Khan Ahil Ayush Sharma Arpita Aayush Alvira TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Checkout the latest photo shoot of Payal Ghosh

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Checkout the latest photo shoot of Shivin Narang

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here