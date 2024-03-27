Netizens applaud Prithviraj Sukumaran’s versatility and villainous presence in the ’Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ Trailer

Prithviraj Sukumaran

MUMBAI : Pan India star Prithviraj Sukumaran seems to be unstoppable. Widely acclaimed for his versatility and noteworthy on-screen portrayals, the actor is set to amaze the audiences as a powerful villain in the upcoming action entertainer ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’.  Portraying the role of a villain named Kabir, his voiceover and screen presence, even behind a mask, have garnered immense praise from netizens nationwide. Sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran has undoubtedly made a lasting impression on audiences with his villainous avatar in the newly released trailer.

Earning maximum praise and being showered with love, netizens have called the actor an ‘amazing villain’ saying, “#PrithvirajSukumaran can eat 100 Pathaan and 200 Jawan in breakfast. What a screen presence.”

Other comments read as, “Best thing about #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanTrailer is villain has been presented so powerfully..Aise villains ho to maja double ho jata h”6

“Pralay.!

Brace yourself to witness a never seen before face-off between powerful villain”

“#PrithvirajSukumaran in #BadeMiyaChoteMiya Trailer ”

“Incredible trailer, showcasing Prithviraj Sukumaran's menacing presence as the villain!”

“Prithviraj Sukumaran shines as the formidable villain”

“Prithviraj Sukumaran's menacing presence in #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanTrailer will keep you at the edge of your seat – he's the ultimate villain we love to hate!”

“The screen presence of #PrithvirajSukumaran in #BMCM trailer”

“Baap level trailer , Ali did it  Expectations se bhi jyada nikla Prithviraj Sukumaran mass khatarnak ”

Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced under the banners of Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ will be released on Eid, April 10, 2024.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj Sukumaran will be next seen in the much-awaited upcoming survival drama ‘Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life)’ scheduled for a worldwide premiere on March 28, 2024.

 

 

 

 
 

 

 

