Netizens express longing for Salman Khan on Eid, said, This year Eid is looking incomplete without a Salman Khan film

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/10/2024 - 19:05
movie_image: 
Salman Khan

MUMBAI : Salman Khan is indeed the biggest superstar in the nation and enjoys a crazy fan base. While the superstar's film always comes as a festival for the fans, it's the festival of EID that stands out for his fans, as Salman Khan always has a film release on EID. However, his fans will miss the superstar on this EID, as he does not have any film releases. This has left the fans to take social media by storm as they started a whole new conversation about missing Salman Khan on EID in theaters. As the fans expressed feelings of missing the superstar in theaters on this EID, it led to the trending  #WeMissSalmanKhanInTheatresOnEid. Here's how netizens are reacting: 

A social media user wrote,

"Eid Festival is synonyms with Salman Bhai movie release. This year, we definitely gonna miss Salman Bhai on Big Screen, but he is coming to Rule again on Eid 2025 with his next flick Produce by #SajidNadiadwala direction by #ARM. #WeMissSalmanKhanInTheatresonEID"

A social media user commented,

"This Eid, we'll miss #SalmanKhan on the big screen, but worry not! Salman's return next year will surely bring an epic film with Sajid Nadiadwala and A R Murugadoss. Can't wait! #WeMissSalmanKhanInTheatresOnEid"

Another user  tweeted, 

"#SalmanKhan next year on EID coming with the biggest ever EIDI to his fans and audiences in form of his biggest ever action film with Sajid Nadiadwala and AR Murugadoss. Get ready for awesome thrilling ride @BeingSalmanKhan fans #WeMissSalmanKhanInTheatresonEID"

A netizen hailed the Salmania and wrote,

"This year Eid Is Looking incomplete without #SalmanKhan film. But, Next year he's coming with the biggest Eidi. biggest Action entertainer directed by AR Muragadoss and produced by NGE. Can't Wait to witness Sal-Mania once again. #WeMissSalmanKhanInTheatresOnEid"

Moreover, Salman Khan is coming to Next EID with the powerful 100 crore+ team of Sajid Nadiadwala and AR Murugadoss. and the wait is going to be worth it.

Salman Khan Sajid Nadiadwala A R Murugadoss TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/10/2024 - 19:05

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
BLACKPINK: From Lovesick Girls to Boombayah, here are top 5 songs you’ll listen to on loop
MUMBAI: BLACKPINK, consisting of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, is THE most famous K-pop girl band. The name comes right...
Salman Khan to make a MAJOR announcement on Eid
MUMBAI: The year started with a banger as we got to see a lot of announcements. Now the year is starting to look better...
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan aka Rooh Baba steps out on the streets of Kolkata
MUMBAI : In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 we got to watch Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani steal the show. The movie was...
Crew: Kareena Kapoor Khan posts interesting UNSEEN pictures from the sets of the movie
MUMBAI : The buzz about 'Crew' had started since the moment the audience got their eyes on the viral photo shoot of...
Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler: WOW! Virat wants to maintain the friendship with Amruta
MUMBAI : Zee TV is here with an impossible love story- Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, showcasing the journey of Amruta,...
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan day 1 box office prediction: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer is all set to record one of the highest opening of 2024
MUMBAI : No doubt the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is one of the big releases of the Year. The movie has been grabbing...
Recent Stories
Salman Khan
Salman Khan to make a MAJOR announcement on Eid
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Salman Khan
Salman Khan to make a MAJOR announcement on Eid
Kartik Aaryan
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan aka Rooh Baba steps out on the streets of Kolkata
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Crew: Kareena Kapoor Khan posts interesting UNSEEN pictures from the sets of the movie
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan day 1 box office prediction: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer is all set to record one of the highest opening of 2024
Prerna Arora
Producer Prerna Arora applauds her 'role model' Ekta Kapoor as 'Crew' clocks 100 Crore at the box office
NTR Jr
Just In: Karan Johar and AA Films acquire the rights for the North India theatrical distribution of NTR Jr’s magnum opus ‘Devara: Part 1’