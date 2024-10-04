Netizens express longing for Salman Khan on Eid, said, This year Eid is looking incomplete without a Salman Khan film

MUMBAI : Salman Khan is indeed the biggest superstar in the nation and enjoys a crazy fan base. While the superstar's film always comes as a festival for the fans, it's the festival of EID that stands out for his fans, as Salman Khan always has a film release on EID. However, his fans will miss the superstar on this EID, as he does not have any film releases. This has left the fans to take social media by storm as they started a whole new conversation about missing Salman Khan on EID in theaters. As the fans expressed feelings of missing the superstar in theaters on this EID, it led to the trending #WeMissSalmanKhanInTheatresOnEid. Here's how netizens are reacting:

"Eid Festival is synonyms with Salman Bhai movie release. This year, we definitely gonna miss Salman Bhai on Big Screen, but he is coming to Rule again on Eid 2025 with his next flick Produce by #SajidNadiadwala direction by #ARM. #WeMissSalmanKhanInTheatresonEID"

"This Eid, we'll miss #SalmanKhan on the big screen, but worry not! Salman's return next year will surely bring an epic film with Sajid Nadiadwala and A R Murugadoss. Can't wait! #WeMissSalmanKhanInTheatresOnEid"

"#SalmanKhan next year on EID coming with the biggest ever EIDI to his fans and audiences in form of his biggest ever action film with Sajid Nadiadwala and AR Murugadoss. Get ready for awesome thrilling ride @BeingSalmanKhan fans #WeMissSalmanKhanInTheatresonEID"

"This year Eid Is Looking incomplete without #SalmanKhan film. But, Next year he's coming with the biggest Eidi. biggest Action entertainer directed by AR Muragadoss and produced by NGE. Can't Wait to witness Sal-Mania once again. #WeMissSalmanKhanInTheatresOnEid"

Moreover, Salman Khan is coming to Next EID with the powerful 100 crore+ team of Sajid Nadiadwala and AR Murugadoss. and the wait is going to be worth it.